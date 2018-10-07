Port Dickson poll: Ministers can’t campaign during working hours

Buntings for Pakatan Harapan candidate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim are seen along a road in Port Dickson October 7, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 7 — The Election Commission (EC) has reminded Cabinet members and politicians holding government position that they should not indulge in campaigning activities during working hours for the P.132 by-election for the Port Dickson Parliamentary constituency.

EC Chairman, Azhar Azizan Harun said in a statement today that campaigning activities during working hours was an abuse of working hours.

“They (Cabinet members) should be aware of the difference between their tasks as members of the government administration and party leader or member,” he said.

Azhar added that Cabinet members should never use government assets or facilities for campaigning purposes.

He pointed out that announcements of development projects in Port Dickson or pledges if a particular candidate wins could possibly become an election offence and could be used as grounds for invalidating the election in any election petition that might be filed.

On the issue of approval being given to Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to enter military camps while the PAS candidate was denied entry, the EC proposed that the military camps also gave equal opportunity to all candidates subject to whatever security procedures of the camps.

“It is not fair if one candidate is to be allowed to campaign in the military camps while other candidates were not allowed to do so,” Azhar said.

He said the EC took note that there were campaign activities that had resulted in negative reaction among the people and could taint the election process and good democratic practice.

The Port Dickson by-election on Oct 13 will see a seven-cornered fight between Anwar, Pas candidate Lt Col (Rtd) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar and five independent candidates including former Negeri Sembilan mentri besar Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad. — Bernama