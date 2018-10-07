KSN: Additional salary increment for civil servants being studied

The additional salary increment for civil servants as promised by the previous government is still being studied.— AFP pic

JOHOR BAHRU, Oct 7 — The additional salary increment for civil servants as promised by the previous government is being studied on whether to go on or otherwise.

The Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN), Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Bakar said a detailed study on the matter would be carried out by taking into consideration the country's financial position now.

Asked on the time frame needed for the study, Ismail said it might take one or two years.

“Actually the matter (additional salary increment) is still under study and we have to take into consideration the financial position of the government on whether it could go on or not.

“I will look at the matter and bring it to the party who could make a decision. I cannot comment further but considering the high debt burden, we feel the matter should be relooked,” he said.

Ismail was speaking to reporters after attending a dialogue session with Johor Civil Servants at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre here today which was also attended by Johor State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani.

In April, former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak who is also the Finance Minister then announced an additional increment for 1.6 million civil servants effective July at the 16th Civil Service Premier Gathering (Mappa XVI) which was attended by about 10,000 members of the civil service in Putrajaya.

The additional increment was in appreciation of the service and sacrifice of civil servants as the loyal friend of the government and the increment would involve a financial implication of RM1.46 billion.

The award means civil servants will get an additional salary increment on top of the annual increment received for 2018.

Meanwhile, Ismail said a study to downsize government departments was being carried out to avoid overlapping functions now.

He said the study was expected to take up to the first quarter of next year.

“After the restructuring is completed, we will enter phase two to see the agencies with overlapping functions and so on. We will look at reducing according to the need,” said Ismail who added that there were many departments involved.

Asked on the good news for civil servants during the tabling of Budget 2019 on November 2 such as bonus, Ismail declined to comment and told civil servants to wait for the announcement. — Bernama