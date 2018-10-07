Public appetite for Najib, Rosmah jokes on the wane, content creators say

(from left) Dr Jason Leong, Matteo Riatti, Lau Mun Yee and Ernest Ng at a forum on comedians tackling sensitive topics in Malaysian, October 7, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Malaysian content creators disclosed today a shift in public attitude towards Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor.

Lau Mun Yee, the country manager behind humour website MGag said people who used to delight at jokes about the former prime minister, Rosmah and other Barisan Nasional (BN) politicians appear to be more sympathetic towards them after the 14th general election.

“I have received private messages asking me to bring down certain posts about Najib or Rosmah since they were already charged in court.

“These are the same people who before the elections were poking fun and bashing people like Najib and Rosmah,” she said during the “Who’s laughing now?” dialogue programme at the Cooler Lumpur festival here.

Comic book writer Ernest Ng, who was also at the event, said he too had received flak for posting content involving former leaders his followers considered to be below the belt.

In his defence, Ng explained that his content would merely poke fun at the supposed act committed by the public figures, avoiding it from becoming an outright personal attack.

“If it was money laundering that was reported, my content would speak about the act itself and my opinions about it.

“I try not to make it a personal attack, so I won’t say things like this person is ugly or insult their personality or anything similar,” he said.

The dialogue also saw the participation of German academic and an expert of ethics Matteo Riati, and was moderated by local stand-up comedian Dr Jason Leong.