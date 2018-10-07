Please respect my private space, says Chong Wei

Datuk Lee Chong Wei called on all parties to respect his private space at the moment. — Reuters pic

SEPANG, Oct 7 — After keeping quiet for so long, national badminton champion Datuk Lee Chong Wei finally breaks the silence and calls on all parties to respect his private space at the moment.

Chong Wei who was confirmed having early stage nose cancer, had completed almost two months of treatment and was allowed to return home by his doctor in Taiwan today.

Upon learning that several media representatives are waiting for his return at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) this morning, he requested all representatives not to cover the event.

“Please inform everybody (media) to return and not to wait for me. I do not want the media to wait for me at the airport.

“I need to rest now. In a few days, I will call the media to explain my condition. Thank you,” he said in a voice message.

Representatives of local media have been waiting for Chong Wei‘s return at KLIA and Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang this morning.

At the moment, information on his flight schedule is still unknown and he was expected to arrive at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in a private jet.

The health problem of the 36-year-old player came into public focus when he withdrew from the World Championship in Nanjing, China and the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games in August.

In his badminton career, Chong Wei had won the Olympic Games silver medal three times in 2008, 2012 and 2016 and was three-time runner-up of the World Championship (2011, 2013 and 2015).

He was also called the Super Series King when he won the most number of championships organised by Badminton World Federation (BWF) in history with 69 titles and emerged runner-up 34 times. — Bernama