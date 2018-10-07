Public Bank assistant manager found drowned

LABUAN, Oct 7 — A Public Bank officer who was reported missing last Friday after going out fishing with a friend was found drowned, with the body found about 24.4 nautical miles off Tanjung Kubong Labuan at about 10.15am today.

The victim was identified as Sibaru Apui, 54, an assistant manager with Public Bank Hire Purchase Department here.

He was reported to have gone out fishing with a friend, Nasir Garar, 50, when their 25-foot long boat capsized.

Nasir was rescued by local fishermen about 5am near the Semarang waters yesterday.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) launched a search and rescue (SAR) operation for the victim after receiving a missing person’s report on him by his brother, Sigar Apui, 57, at 7.25pm yesterday.

Sibaru’s body was found underneath his capsized boat, said Labuan MMEA chief Captain Che Adnan Md Isa, who said the incident was a reminder for all anglers to take the necessary precautions before setting out to the sea.

They should check the boat, weather conditions and ensure they have the necessary safety equipment with them, he added.

He said Sibaru’s body had been sent for post mortem. — Bernama