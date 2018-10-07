Trailer driver who caused fiery highway crash tests positive for meth

Five people were fatally burned following a multi-vehicle accident at KM255.3 northbound of the North South Expressway near Kuala Kangsar October 6, 2018. — Picture courtesy of the Fire and Rescue Department

IPOH, Oct 7 — The 41-year-old trailer driver involved in an accident that killed five people, including a one-year-old, on the North-South Expressway yesterday has been found to have traces of narcotics in his urine.

Perak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Superintendent Ahmad Adnan Basri said the man’s urine tested positive for methamphetamine.

“The urine was tested by Kuala Kangsar district police narcotics unit on Saturday evening,” he said in a Whatsapp statement to reporters.

“The man, however, had no previous criminal record,” he added.

Police have arrested the man for further investigation, added Ahmad Adnan.

Police were reported as saying yesterday that the driver of the trailer carrying iron ore lost control of his vehicle, which caused it to veer to the right of the two-lane expressway in the 11.47am incident.

The Kia Forte sedan carrying all the victims was dragged by the trailer and smashed into Km255.3 northbound of the expressway divider before erupting in flames.