Malaysia clinches first 2018 APG medal via men’s team badminton

The men’s badminton team pose with their silver medals in Jakarta October 7, 2018. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Oct 7 — Malaysia has garnered its first medal, a silver, at the 2018 Asian Para Games (APG) through the men’s badminton team event after losing 1-2 to Indonesia in the final at Istora Senayan Stadium here.

National men’s singles, Mohammad Faris Ahmad Azri failed to match the deft of Deva Anrimusthi in the deciding game when the score was 1-1, losing in straight sets, 6-21, 12-21.

In the first singles, Bakri Omar was crushed 6-21. 12-21 by Fredy Setiawan.

National doubles, Cheah Liek Hou/Hairul Fozi Saaba equalised 1-1 for Malaysia after trouncing Hafizh Brilliansyah/Hary Susanto, 21-10, 21-17.

Malaysian paralympic badminton coach Abdul Rani Jaafar said his players had done their best against Indonesia.

“We are targeting to qualify for the semi-finals but the boys managed to outdo themselves by entering the final and gave Malaysia its first medal,” he said. — Bernama