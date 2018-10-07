Hassan Azhari’s death is a great loss, says Selangor Sultan

Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah speaks to former IGP Tan Sri Musa Hassan at Tan Sri Hassan Azhari’s funeral at the Shah Alam Royal Mausoleum October 7, 2018. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Oct 7 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, today expressed his sadness over the death of Tan Sri Hassan Azhari, regarding it as a huge loss for him.

He said Hassan used to be his Islamic religious teacher and was very close to his late father and grandmother.

“I and Tengku Permaisuri Selangor wish to express our condolences to the next of kin and family members of Tan Sri Hassan Azhari, who died on Oct 6, 2018.

“Personally, I am very sad because his death is a huge loss to me... may the soul of the late Tan Sri Hassan Azhari be placed with the pious ones,” he said in a statement which was posted on the Facebook of the Selangor Royal Office today.

The Selangor Sultan said Hassan often accompanied him and the royal family to Mekah to perform the Haj pilgrimage and umrah, as well as gave lectures and lessons on Islam at the palace.

Hassan was conferred the award “Datuk Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah” (DSSA) , which comes with the title “Datuk” in 1986 by the then Selangor Sultan, Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah.

Hassan, 90, died on lymphoma cancer at about 5pm yesterday at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

His remains were buried at the Shah Alam Royal Mausoleum in Section 5 here at about 9.40am today. — Bernama