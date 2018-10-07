Minister: Govt takes a serious view on violation of pesticide regulations

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said farmers should not take the easy way out by violating regulations just to produce a ‘beautiful harvest’. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KLUANG, Oct 7 — The government will not defend farmers who violate regulations on use of pesticides, especially those whose harvests are exported to other countries, said Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub.

He said farmers should not take the easy way out or use short cuts by violating regulations just so they could produce a “beautiful harvest”.

“This is not only for our agricultural produce that are meant for export, but also for the imported ones.

“The action by Singapore in stopping the export of lettuce from Malaysia that we have to withdraw the item from its market, should be a lesson to us,” he told reporters at the Johor Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi) Day here today.

Also present were Johor Health, Environment and Agriculture Committee chairman Dr Sahruddin Jamal, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry secretary-general Datuk Sallehuddin Hassan and Mardi director-general Datuk Dr Mohamad Roff Mohd Noor.

Salahuddin said this in response to Singapore’s action in suspending the import of Iceberg Lettuce from Malaysia after it was found to contain high levels of Fipronil, a wide-spectrum pesticide.

He said the ministry would organise programmes to advise farmers against such practices as it could tarnish the country’s image.

Citing Section 13 of the Food Act 1983, he said, farmers who failed to comply with regulations on the use of pesticides faced a fine of up to RM10,000, or imprisonment for up to 10 years, or both, if found guilty.

In another development, Salahuddin said he would meet Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to request for the ministry’s budget to not be cut to ensure progress of the country’s agriculture sector. — Bernama