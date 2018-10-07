Newborn found dumped in Seri Kembangan with suspected dog bites

Members of the public with information are requested to contact the Serdang district police headquarters immediately. ― AFP file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — An abandoned baby was found in Seri Kembangan, Selangor today with injuries to his body, said to be from dog bites.

Serdang district acting police chief Superintendent Mohd Rosdi Daud said that the baby boy was found near a 7-Eleven convenience store.

“When found, there were wounds on the leg and knee of the baby, believed to be from dog bites. The baby was sent to Serdang Hospital and placed in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for treatment. He is in a stable condition.

“The baby is believed to be a few days old and his race has yet to be determined,” Mohd Rosdi said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code.

Members of the public with information are requested to contact the Serdang district police headquarters immediately.

More than 690 babies have been abandoned at birth in the country over the past six years, the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry said last year.

Citing police statistics, then minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said 697 cases of baby dumping were recorded from 2010 to December 2016.

Out of these 697 cases, there were 91 cases in 2010, 98 cases in 2011 and 89 cases in 2012. The number of reported cases has been growing steadily, with 90 recorded in 2013, 103 in 2014, 111 in 2015 and 115 in 2016.

Selangor was reported to have the greatest number of abandoned babies, with Sabah coming in second place.