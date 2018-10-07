‘Pardon’ doesn’t mean automatic pass for polls contest, says ex-CJ

In a statement today, Tun Abdul Hamid Mohamad sought to explain the different types of pardons in law. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s candidacy in the Port Dickson by-election continues to garner controversy that likely will not end unless in court, a former chief justice suggested today.

Tun Abdul Hamid Mohamad sought to explain the different types of pardons in law, after the PKR president-elect’s eligibility to contest an election was disputed despite a royal pardon for his sodomy conviction by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong earlier year.

“If he gets a free pardon, he does not lose eligibility,” he said in a statement, referring to Article 48(1)(e) of the Federal Constitution.

“If he doesn’t get a free pardon, the eligibility can be cancelled by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he added, this time referring to Article 48(3).

However, the ex-judge said the Constitution is silent on the meaning of “free pardon” and does not even mention “full pardon” either, as other political observers following Anwar’s career and by-election campaigning have commented.

“What does ‘free pardon’ mean? This is not interpreted. Can it be equated to a ‘full pardon’? This is for the courts to interpret,” Hamid said.

The former chief justice, who served from November 2007 to October 2008, also said that under the law, anyone can contest an election even from prison and can go on to become prime minister if his party wins.

“How he would attend parliamentary sittings is another matter. Prison officers should facilitate the person,” he added.

Hamid did not name Anwar in his statement, which came after PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan issued one of his own, saying Anwar did not have a “free pardon” that allowed the latter to contest the October 13 Port Dickson by-election.

Anwar last week challenged those questioning his eligibility to face him at the ballot box instead of taking the matter to the courts.

A Port Dickson voter had previously filed an application at the High Court here to stop Anwar from running in the parliamentary poll, claiming the pardon was defective as the Pardons Board had not convened before it was granted.