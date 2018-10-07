Law minister: Study to abolish mandatory death penalty in final stage

Liew said in reviewing the punishment, various aspects will be taken into account in ensuring appropriate punishment was doled out to offenders, particularly for murder and terrorism. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SANDAKAN, Oct 7 — A study to abolish the mandatory death sentence is in the final stage before being presented to the cabinet, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

According to him the study was conducted by the Attorney General’s Chambers following the government’s intention to abolish the death penalty made in accordance with International Standards on Human Rights.

“The study of the mandatory death penalty is already in the final stage and I’m sure if possible we can table the Bill by the end of the year,” he told reporters after a community-friendly social integration programme in Kampung Karamunting here last night.

The programme was organised by the Sandakan district National Anti-Drug Agency under the agency’s Drug Treatment and Rehabilitation Committee in collaboration with the Neighbourhood Watch (Rukun Tetangga) of Kampung Karamunting.

Liew, who is also in charge of legal affairs, said the mandatory death sentence was for offences relating to drug trafficking, murder and terrorism.

He said in reviewing the punishment, various aspects will be taken into account in ensuring appropriate punishment was doled out to offenders, particularly for murder and terrorism.

“For me, personally, in drug cases sometimes we are overly hard on those being used as drug mules but our laws against anyone found guilty of trafficking excessive amounts of drugs (Under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA) 1952 is the mandatory death sentence.

According to him, if the mandatory death sentence can be abolished, the focus will be on Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and is liable for life imprisonment only.

“But for other crimes such as murder and terrorism, like invasion of a sovereign nation similar to the tragedy that occurred in Tanduo, Lahad Datu, killing villagers and members of the security forces, we have to take this into consideration to ensure that those arrested for committing these offences are subjected to appropriate punishment, he said.

In Malaysia, the death penalty carried out by hanging is mandatory for crimes such as murder with intent to kill, for trafficking excessive amounts of drugs and possession of firearms. — Bernama