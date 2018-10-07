New faces to lead Gerakan, says outgoing president Mah

Mah said a total of 23 posts, including the three top leadership posts, will be contested at the Gerakan national delegate conference this November 17. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

IPOH, Oct 7 — A total of 23 posts, including the three top leadership posts, will be contested at the Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan) national delegate conference this November 17.

Its incumbent president Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong said the three top posts were that of the president, deputy president and senior vice-president.

“This time, the opening and election will be held on the same day. All new faces will be contesting for the three top posts and I’m confident they are capable of taking over the party leadership,” he told a media conference after the state Gerakan delegates conference here today.

Mah said Gerakan, which now has about 300,000 members, was considering limiting the term of the party divisional head to three and that the matter would be discussed at the delegates conference.

“We going to limit the division chairman to three terms. One term is three years to lead, limit to three terms. There are a lot of division chairman who have been at the post for 20 years, they are all good. They are contributing to the party, but I think, in this new political climate, it is good to limit the term because everybody can play their roles in the party.

“So these are the changes that we want to do to strengthen the organisation. We focus the party to strengthen the party, strengthen the organisation and get back in touch with our grassroots, that is our focus,” he added. — Bernama