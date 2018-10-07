Car owner in Perak fatal crash turns up at KK hospital for identification

Tan Win Han (left, holding handphone), owner of the Kia Forte car, and other unknown persons at the Kuala Kangsar Hospital mortuary, to provide DNA samples for identification of five road crash victims October 7, 2018.

KUALA KANGSAR, Oct 7 — Tan Win Han, the owner of the Kia Forte sedan car that carried five people who perished in a fiery crash on the North-South Expressway (NSE) yesterday, has stepped forward to help the police identify the victims.

The 31-year-old told reporters at the hospital mortuary here that he learnt of the road accident through social media and feared his 60-year-old mother whom he named as Lee Len Ying, may be one of the victims.

“My mother was part of a group which were on their way to Taiping for a church activity.

“Church members had contacted me earlier asking me where is my mother as the others had reached their destination safely,” Tan said.

Tan and a few other people had been at the mortuary since 9am today to provide DNA samples to the police in identifying their relation to the victims who were burnt beyond recognition.

A woman at the mortuary who declined to give her name believes her daughter and grandchild may also be among the victims.

She said she last spoke to her daughter about 8am yesterday, adding that she last saw them in a picture of the two having breakfast an hour later.

“She also posted a picture of her breakfast, which she had with her one-year-old at about 9am,” the grandmother said.

The Kia Forte wreckage that saw five people killed on October 6, 2018.

The Kia Forte was reportedly dragged by the trailer and smashed into the expressway divider before erupting in flames.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Razali Ibrahim said that apart from the Kia Forte, two other cars, a Proton Iswara and a Perodua Myvi, were involved in the 11.47am accident with a trailer carrying iron ore yesterday at KM255.3 northbound of the NSE after the Menora Tunnel.

He said the 41-year-old trailer driver has accumulated 13 police summonses while the trailer had 11 summonses.

Police have also taken the trailer driver's urine and blood samples for testing.

Razali said that the trailer driver claimed his vehicle's brake had malfunctioned, adding that he had swerved into the right lane on the NSE to avoid hitting the vehicles in front of him.

“He however did not notice the victims’ car that was travelling on the right lane,” the policeman said.

Razali said police hope to release the victims’ bodies in four days.

“We need time to confirm the victims’ identities before releasing them,” he said.