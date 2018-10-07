Hassan Azhari buried at Shah Alam Royal Mausoleum

Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah speaks to former IGP Tan Sri Musa Hassan at the funeral of the latter’s father Tan Sri Hassan Azhari at the Shah Alam Royal Mausoleum October 7, 2018. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Oct 7 — The remains of well-known Islamic scholar Tan Sri Hassan Azhari was buried at the Shah Alam Royal Mausoleum at Section 5 here at about 9.40am today.

Also present during the burial was the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Others included Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari, State Police Chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor, family members, relatives and friends of the deceased.

Earlier, a funeral prayer was held at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque here and was led by Hassan’s son, Associate Professor Abdul Rauf.

Hassan, 90, died of lymphoma cancer at about 5 pm yesterday at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

The father of 22 children from three wives, Hassan was a prominent Quran teacher who conducted the popular Muqaddam religious programme on RTM’s television channel in the 1970s that lasted for eight years.

During Malaysia’s independence on August 31, 1957, he was given the honour of reciting the ‘azan’ (call for prayer).

Three of Hassan’s sons are well-known figures in their respective fields, namely, former inspector-general of police Tan Sri Musa Hassan, former Special Affairs Division (JASA) director-general Datuk Fuad Hassan, who died in December 2014, and actor Datuk Jalaluddin Hassan.

Meanwhile, Musa said his father was not able to fulfil the wish to die and be buried in Mecca due to his health condition.

“He was born in Mecca and many of his relatives are there,” he said when met after the funeral.

Musa, who is the eldest child, thanked all those who offered prayers and attended his father’s funeral.

As for Jalaluddin, his father’s early objection to his involvement in the entertainment industry would never be forgotten.

“However, he changed and gave his blessings after seeing that I was serious in making the industry as a source of income to support my family.

“I proved to him that acting is a talent given to me by Allah for me to use to support my family, and finally he accepted,” said Jalaluddin. — Bernama