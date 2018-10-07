Rafizi scores slim win over Azmin in Pahang PKR polls

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (right) and Rafizi Ramli at PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya on September 21, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUANTAN, Oct 7 — PKR vice-president Mohd Rafizi Ramli scored a slim win over Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali in the contest for the deputy president’s post in the party election in Pahang, yesterday.

According to the official results posted in the party’s election committee website www.pemilihankeadilan2018.com, Mohd Rafizi garnered 2,388 votes, just 90 votes more compared to Mohamed Azmin’s 2,298.

Using the tagline #Reformasi20Tahun, Mohd Rafizi won in eight out of the 14 divisions in Pahang, namely Indera Mahkota, Kuantan, Paya Besar, Rompin, Maran, Jerantut, Bera and Cameron Highlands, while Mohamed Azmin won in Raub, Pekan, Kuala Krau, Lipis, Bentong and Temerloh.

The result has also enabled Mohd Rafizi to reduce his vote deficit to only 92 after the polls in the fifth state after Penang, Johor, Kelantan and Terengganu.

Based on the results in the five states, Mohd Rafizi had secured an overall of 16,226 votes compared to Mohamed Azmin who had garnered 16,318 votes.

Mohd Rafizi in a press statement distributed through WhatsApp thanked all PKR members in Pahang for their support which enabled him and his team to score victory in the state. — Bernama