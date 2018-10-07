Three killed in two-vehicle collision near Ulu Yam

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Three people were killed and three others were injured in an accident involving two vehicles at KM45 Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Ipoh, near Ulu Yam, early today.

Hulu Selangor district police Supt Lim Bak Phai said the crash occurred about 3.55am when a Proton Saga car, with five people inside, veered into an oncoming lane and collided with a Toyota Hilux.

He said Lai Wui Lun, 21, who was at the wheel of the Proton Saga, was killed in the crash and also two passengers in the car, one died on the spot, and the other during treatment at Kuala Kubu Baru Hospital.

“Two other passengers in the car sustained serious injuries and are receiving treatment at Selayang Hospital, while the driver of the Toyota Hilux broke his arm and received treatment at Hospital KPJ Rawang,” he said in a statement. — Bernama