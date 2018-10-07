Dr Wan Azizah: Dr M’s support gives welcome boost to Anwar’s PD campaign

Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail works the campaign trail in Port Dickson October 7, 2018. — Bernama pic

PORT DICKSON, Oct 7 — PKR President Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail is confident the collaboration between Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir at tomorrow’s campaign in the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election will further boost the people’s support for the PKR de facto leader.

The deputy prime minister said Dr Mahathir’s presence would be a boost to Anwar’s campaign.

“Alhamdulillah, we feel proud and are overwhelmed because Tun Dr Mahathir wants to come. Normally, a prime minister does not come for by-election campaign, but he chooses to come to Port Dickson to give support and campaign for Anwar,” she said.

She told reporters this at the Bestari Family Mini carnival at Taman Intan Perdana here.

Dr Mahathir, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman, is scheduled to be in Port Dickson tomorrow night and be on the same stage as Anwar after 20 years.

The Port Dickson parliamentary by-election is called after its incumbent, Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, 68, vacated the seat last September 12 to give way for Anwar’s return to the Dewan Rakyat.

The Election Commission (EC) has fixed October 13 for polling date, while early voting is on October 9.

The Port Dickson parliamentary constituency has 75,770 registered voters, comprising 43 per cent Malay, Chinese (33 per cent), Indian (22 per cent) and others (2 per cent). — Bernama