All polling centres are scheduled to close at 5pm. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Polling in 13 divisions of PKR in the Federal Territories (FT) began at 10am today, involving 34, 892 members.

The 13 divisions are Kepong, Batu, Wangsa Maju, Segambut, Setiawangsa, Titiwangsa, Bukit Bintang, Lembah Pantai, Seputeh, Cheras, Bandar Tun Razak, Labuan and Putrajaya.

The FT is the sixth state to hold the election using the e-voting system after Johor, Penang, Terengganu, Kelantan and Pahang.

