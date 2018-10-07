Only RM2m paid in DBKL summonses after discount, says minister

Last month, Khalid said individuals, who paid within 48 hours of receiving the summonses, would only have to fork out RM15 per summons. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Federal Territories Khalid Abdul Samad expressed his disappointment today at the paltry collection in traffic and parking summonses despite City Hall’s offer of discounts to those who paid early.

He said DBKL was expecting to rake in RM100 million in traffic and parking summonses money, but only RM2 million had been paid since the start of September.

“We were expecting a lot more, and as I mentioned before, the total amount of money from parking summonses, clamping fines and others is almost RM1 billion,” Khalid said, while officiating the fifth anniversary of the KL Car Free Morning programme here.

He said DBKL currently has a backlog of four million summonses that have not been settled.

Last month, Khalid said individuals, who paid within 48 hours of receiving the summonses, would only have to fork out RM15 per summons.