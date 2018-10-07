Ev Ting downed by MMA legend Aoki in 57 seconds

Shinya Aoki is one win away from reclaiming the ONE lightweight title. — Picture courtesy of ONE Championship

BANGKOK, Oct 7 — Malaysia's Ev “ET” Ting was unsuccessful in his quest to defeat Japan's Shinya Aoki at ONE Kingdom Of Heroes here last night.

The Japanese Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) expert went for a swift takedown which left his 29-year-old opponent on his back.

The Evolve MMA fighter dubbed the "Tobikan Judan" went on to win via an arm-triangle choke in 57 seconds of Round One.

“I was really scared about this bout but I trained to face the very best and I'm glad I won. This is who I am and I'm coming for that belt,” said Aoki.

The defeat leaves Ting 16-5 in his career while Aoki made sure his 50th professional fight was one to remember (42-8).

Aoki will go face-to-face with either Philippines' Eduard Folayang or Amir Khan for the ONE lightweight title in Tokyo next March.

ONE Championship chief executive officer Chatri Sityodtong announced the promotion's plan for the title last Sunday on Facebook.

The lengthy post also explained why he could not turn this bout into a five-round battle for the title.

“We did debate making this bout a world title bout but decided against it. They have both spent months preparing for a three-round title fight and it would have been unfair to ask them to do a five-round title fight on such a short notice.

“Barring any injuries or unforeseen circumstances, I fully expect the winner between Ev and Shinya to face the winner between Eduard and Amir in Tokyo,” stated the post.

It came two days after title holder Martin Nguyen announced on Instagram that he would vacate the ONE lightweight title.

“Yes it’s true, I did vacate the lightweight title. No excuses, it was very fun and exciting while it lasted but the show and the stacked division must go on and one thing is for sure, once I return from injury you will all know why I’m the king of my natural division, god willing.

"Until then I’ll be on the side lines watching, learning and transforming into a much better fighter than what everyone has in mind,” said the 29-year-old.