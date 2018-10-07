Saiful pledges to make coastal conservation priority if elected in PD

Independent candidate Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan conducts a campaign walkabout at the Batu 4 Wet Market in Port Dickson October 3, 2108. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PORT DICKSON, Oct 7 — Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan, one of the independent candidates in the Port Dickson by-election has pledged to implement initiatives to beautify the coastal area for economic sustainability by placing artificial reefs in its waters, if elected.

He said the initiative will be carried out as the coastal areas and the surrounding waters contribute to the economic well-being of the community.

“If Port Dickson is clean, it is obvious that its beauty would automatically appeal and be preserved as a tourism attraction.

“The artificial reefs in strategic areas are bound to increase the catch for fishermen,” he said at a press conference announcing the initiative at Dataran Teluk Kemang, here.

He said that he would discuss with the local fishermen’s association for suitable locations while the artificial reefs could be sponsored for free by construction companies.

Saiful later took the opportunity to distribute eco-friendly plastic bags to visitors at the Teluk Kemang beach after which he cleaned up the area by picking up garbage. — Bernama