Dr M and I will ‘shake’ Port Dickson, says Anwar

Dr Mahathir and Anwar are due to share a stage for the first time in 20 years tomorrow. — Reuters pic

PORT DICKSON, Oct 7 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is excited to be reunited with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on the same stage.

“Tun Mahathir will come here on Monday evening, this will be my first time to appear on the same stage with Tun Mahathir after 20 years.

“ and we will ‘shake’ Port Dickson after 20 years,” he said at a tea reception with Kampung Telok Kemang fishermen here yesterday.

Also present were Council of Eminent Persons chairman Tun Daim Zainuddin and Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali. — Bernama