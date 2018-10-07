Spring 2019 will be all about glossy skin

A highlighted complexion at the Alexa Chung runway show on the second day of London Fashion Week in London September 15, 2018. — AFP pic

LONDON, Oct 7 — If there was one overarching beauty trend to come off the Spring/Summer 2019 catwalks, it was for dewy skin with a supercharged glow.

Proenza Schouler set the tone in New York, where the models sported shiny complexions that were complemented by wet-look hairstyles, making for an extra dewy look.

Style icon and designer Alexa Chung picked up the baton in London, sending models down the runway with complexions that were buffed, moisturised and highlighted to shimmering perfection.

Glowing skin was also the focus of the beauty looks at Delpozo, where it was matched with groomed brows, at Hussein Chalayan, matched with vivid lipstick, and at Eudon Choi, where choppy bangs provided contrast.

In Milan, the look was softer, with designers opting for a subtler glow. N.21 put a polished, elegant spin on the natural aesthetic, while plumped, moisturised complexions were the only nod to makeup of any sort at Annakiki. Alberta Ferretti kept things feminine with sun-kissed complexions with a touch of shimmer.

Paris took the approach to extremes, with several designers championing the dazzling complexion. Anton Belinskiy, Giambattista Valli and Stella McCartney all went to town with the highlighter, dabbing it all over the models' foreheads, cheekbones and under-eye area for a seriously luminous look, while at Alexander McQueen the approach was taken to the next level, with gold-toned highlighter providing a sunkissed, disco-ready shimmer. — AFP-Relaxnews