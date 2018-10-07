The bak kua stall on the third street

Ong grilling bak kua at his stall at Presgrave Street. – Pictures by Steven Ooi K.E.

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 7 — About 38 years ago, movie-goers at Wembley Cinema along Noordin Street would buy snacks like bak kua roti (bread with grilled pork jerky), chicken wings, meat balls, chicken drumsticks and chicken feet to eat while watching the movie.

Yes, they ate more than just popcorn in those days.

Ong Lay Theam would set up his three-wheeled cart with its makeshift charcoal grill in front of the cinema before showtimes.

He would place slices of thin dried pork jerky (bak kua) on the grill and drawn by the amazing aroma of grilled meat, a crowd would soon gather and place their orders.

Ong worked continuously grilling the jerky and chicken pieces. At any one time he would either be making bak kua roti with soft steamed buns and grilled pork jerky, or cutting the chicken wings and drumsticks into smaller pieces before serving them.

Ong made his own pork jerky and those slices are grilled before served in soft steamed buns

“The best time was during public holidays especially Chinese New Year... business was so good,” Ong remembered.

Today, stand-alone cinemas in large buildings have shuttered due to stiff competition from modern cineplexes in shopping malls.

Ong said Wembley Cinema closed and reopened a few times in the 1980s before it finally shut for good in the 1990s.

“I can’t remember when it closed down, I think it was when those new cineplexes opened and VCD players were so common... so most people didn’t watch movies in cinemas anymore,” he said.

The grilled bak kua is placed into soft steamed buns and served

When the cinema shut its doors, Ong didn’t know what to do so he closed his stall as well and worked as a shop assistant for a while.

“I couldn’t work for people for long so after that, I started selling bak kua again at Sar Tiau Lor,” he said.

Sar Tiau Lor, which is Hokkien for third street, is actually Presgrave Street which is just stone’s throw away from Wembley.

This is where Ong can still be found, selling his grilled pork jerky, chicken wings and the traditional ark ka pau, which is Hokkien for wrapped ducks’ feet.

Chicken wings are grilled again so that it is served hot (left). The pork meat balls and ark ka pau (right) are grilled first before it is served (right)

His stall is one of the last few bak kua stalls remaining from the old days when hawkers would sell food outside cinemas.

Ong’s stall is also one of the few to have ark ka pau which is actually not made from ducks’ feet despite its name but is made from minced pork and pork belly wrapped in pig intestine.

“I make the ark ka pau and bak kua myself so my daily routine now is to prepare my ingredients in the morning,” he said.

Ong’s stall also offer other choices such as ham and sausages

He sorely misses the days of brisk business during showtimes and can still remember the different showtimes on weekdays and weekends.

Now, the 55-year-old sets up his stall at the corner of Presgrave Street alongside a collection of other hawker stalls there and in front of two coffee shops every evening.

Unlike 30 years ago, Ong’s stall now offers a smaller selection of grilled goodies.

The steamer filled with soft buns next to the griller

“I don’t have chicken drumstick, chicken feet and the chicken innards any more because I don’t get as many customers as before,” he said.

Ong’s stall has a large sign emblazoned with Chinese words advertising the items he offers but his stall remains nameless except for the simplistic “Sar Tiao Lor Bak Kua.”

Third Street Bak Kua

Corner of Presgrave Street, George Town.

Time: 6.30pm-10.30pm

Closed on Thursdays