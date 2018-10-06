Hishammuddin refutes report that Putrajaya seeks his help to fix Riyadh ties

Former defence minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein has refuted a report that the PH-led government has asked for his help to restore the ties between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Former defence minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein has refuted a report that the Pakatan Harapan-led government has asked for his help to restore the ties between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia.

“The report is incorrect. To my knowledge, the relationship between Prime Minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad), Putrajaya and all Middle Eastern countries including Saudi Arabia is good,” he told Bernama here today.

A news portal had reported that Putrajaya had turned to Hishammuddin to help revive fractured ties with Riyadh. — Bernama