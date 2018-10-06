Cops nab 31 foreign GROs in Op Gegar in Cheras

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 6 — Thirty-one Vietnamese women believed to be working as guest relation officers were detained in an operation codenamed Op Gegar at an elite entertainment centre in Cheras near here early this morning.

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said said in the 1.30am raid, four local women and four Bangladeshi men believed to be workers at the premises were also nabbed.

“Initial investigations found that the Vietnamese women, aged 20 and 40, who entered the country using social visit passes could earn tips up to RM500 a day.

“Among the offences committed were not possessing valid personal identification documents and overstaying,” he said in a statement here today.

Mustafar said all the foreigners were taken to the Bukit Jalil Detention Depot for further investigation and the case was being investigated under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrant Act, the Immigration Act 1959/63, the Passport Act 1966 and the Immigration Regulations 1963. — Bernama