Motion for MPs to declare assets will be tabled in Parliament

KUANTAN, Oct 6 — A motion that requires all MPs to declare their assets as done by those in the Cabinet, will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on October 15.

Chief secretary of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretariat, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the proposal was discussed at the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday and Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo had been given the responsibility of submitting the motion

“We as Ministers and deputy ministers have declared our assets and I think it is important to enhance transparency through accountability and integrity of senior government officials.

“So we think every MP should do the same so that the people will believe in their elected representatives. It will also prevent the abuse of power,” he said.

Saifuddin who is Foreign Minister and MP for Indera Mahkota, was speaking to reporters after attending a Social Responsibility Programme organised by the Pahang Internal Revenue Board (LHDN), here today. Also present was Pahang’s LHDN chief executive officer Datuk Seri Sabin Samith.

While hoping that the proposal would get the support of all MPs, Saifuddin said it was also the PH government’s way of telling the people that politicians are adhering to the principles of integrity. — Bernama