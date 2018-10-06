Daim joins PH campaign in Port Dickson

Tun Daim Zainuddin today joined PH candidate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for a tea with the Kampung Telok Kemang fishermen. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Oct 6 — Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) chairman Tun Daim Zainuddin was here today to campaign for Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election.

Daim, who is former Finance Minister, joined PH candidate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for a tea with the Kampung Telok Kemang fishermen.

Also present was Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Speaking at the event, Daim called on local voters to support Anwar as the PKR president-elect would help solve their problems.

He also jokingly said that if Anwar failed to do so, the voters could inform him.

In his speech, Daim also touched on the problems faced by fishermen, especially the low profit margin due to the middlemen.

“Recently I went to Langkawi, the fishermen there complained to me that they caught fish and sold them for RM4.50 per kg, in Kuala Lumpur the price went up to RM22 per kg, so customers have to pay a lot but the fishermen only get RM4.50,” he said.

Daim said he would hold a meeting with Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub to find ways to resolve the matter. — Bernama