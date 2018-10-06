PAS candidate for PD parliamentary by-election welcomes new granddaughter

PAS candidate Lt Col (Rtd) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar today announced the birth of his granddaughter. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Oct 6 — While busy campaigning for the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election, PAS candidate Lt Col (Rtd) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar today announced the birth of his granddaughter.

Mohd Nazari and his wife, Naziroh Yusof, were informed that their daughter, Amelia Syarafina, 31, gave birth to a baby girl, the couple’s 10th grandchildren, at about 1am this morning.

“Alhamdulillah (praise be to Allah), we have just welcomed a new granddaughter this morning, so my campaign today was shortened for me to visit my daughter and new granddaughter in Shah Alam.

“Both are healthy... even though we are busy campaigning, but my wife and I have always prioritised the family,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Mohd Nazari will contest in a seven-corner fight involving Pakatan Harapan candidate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and five independent candidates including former Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad and Anwar’s former personal assistant Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan.

The Election Commission has set polling day on October 13 while early voting is on October 9. — Bernama