Islamic scholar Hassan Azhari dies

Tan Sri Hassan Azahari’s family and friends gather around his body in his home in Keramat in Kuala Lumpur, September 6, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Islamic scholar Tan Sri Hassan Azhari died today. He was 90.

Hassan died of lymphoma cancer at about 5 pm at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital, said his son Tan Sri Musa Hassan.

Musa said his father had been undergoing treatment for the past two weeks at the hospital.

Hassan was a prominent Quran teacher who conducted the popular ‘Muqaddam’ religious programme over RTM in the 1970s.

He was also given the honour of reciting the ‘azan’ (call to prayer) during Malaysia’s independence on August 31, 1957. — Bernama