After counter-terror swoop in state, mufti says Perlis not hotbed of extremism

AMMAN, Jordan, Oct 6 — Students intending to pursue their studies at religious learning centres in Perlis as well as teachers who want to work there must undergo security screening and be declared ‘clean’ by police.

Perlis mufti Prof Madya Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin said the state police chief SAC Noor Mushar Mohamad himself had been appointed a member of the state Islamic Religious Council Committee.

“I always ask the state police chief about the students at these learning centres, especially the foreigners. Only with police confirmation will we allow them (to pursue studies at the religious learning centres),” he told Bernama here today.

He was commenting on the arrests of eight men including seven foreigners by the Bukit Aman Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division following an operation in Perlis, Kuala Lumpur and Johor on September 24 for suspected involvement in activities that were detrimental to security and public order.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun was reported as saying on October 6 that all of the suspects were involved with an Islamic learning centre in Perlis, believed to be promoting extremist teachings.

Mohd Asri stressed that the arrests of the eight individuals did not mean that Perlis was the centre for the spreading of radical teachings.

“We have nothing to do with the issue as the people of Perlis are adopting the values of moderation.

“I want the police to conduct a transparent investigation as the heads of these centres have given their assurance that they will take action if there is a spread of radicalism or terrorism in their institutions,” he said.

Mohd Asri is accompanying the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail who is currently on a working visit to Jordan. — Bernama