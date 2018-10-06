Work with government to combat extremism, says Juhar

File picture of Sabah Yang Dipertua Tun Juhar Mahiruddin with Sabah Pakatan Harapan chief Christina Liew at Istana Negeri in Kota Kinabalu May 16, 2018. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 6 — The people in the state regardless of race, community and religion or differences in political ideologies are urged to cooperate with the government in the pursuit of peace and security as well as combating terrorism and suppressing all forms of extremism.

Sabah Yang Dipertua Tun Juhar Mahiruddin said the spirit of belonging should be sowed and nurtured in young people today who would be the next generation of state and national leaders.

“We must be aware that the state of Sabah is often the focus and an attraction to foreign countries who follow the current developments of the state and are impressed with our ability to maintain racial harmony.

“Therefore, the malicious elements that are trying to infiltrate and influence certain groups in the state should be monitored and tackled firmly because they only bring bad tidings to society as well as harm the harmony and peace,” he said.

Juhar said this in a special message at the award handing over ceremony in conjunction with his 65th Official Birthday at Istana Negeri today.

He said every level of society including grassroots leaders and the community should always be alert and proactive in communicating information to authorities regarding dubious activities.

“In addition, they are also the eyes and ears of the government in tackling and overcoming criminal incidents that may interfere with the daily activities of the society,” he said. — Bernama