Five killed in fiery North-South Expressway pile-up

IPOH, Oct 6 — At least five people were fatally burned following a multi-vehicle accident at Km255.3 northbound of the North South Expressway near Kuala Kangsar today.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Superintendent Ahmad Adnan Basri said initial investigations revealed the driver of lorry carrying iron ore lost control and swerved to the right side of the two lane expressway in the 11.47am incident.

“During the process, the lorry dragged the victim’s vehicle before its (lorry) body crushed the car to the divider of the expressway causing the car to catch fire,” he said in a statement here.

“So far five victims are confirmed dead,” he added, noting that the investigating officer is still at the scene.

“We will update on the make of the car and victims details once information is available,” he said.

All the victims’ remains would be sent to Kuala Kangsar Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations.