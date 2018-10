Mike poses with posters of himself around a competition venue in India. — Picture courtesy of Mike Mahen/Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Mike Mahen Syarul Azman muscled his way en route to his fourth consecutive Mr. Asia title today.

The former Kuala Lumpur football player retained his world title in the men’s below 71kg category at the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships in Pune India.

