Interim Bersih 2.0 chairman quits to be minister’s press sec

PETALING JAYA, Oct 6 — Shahrul Aman Mohd Saari has resigned as the acting chairman of electoral reform lobby Bersih 2.0 to be the press secretary to Education Minister Maszlee Malik.

He will leave the post effective October 8.

“From then on, Shahrul Aman Mohd Saari will no longer represent Bersih 2.0 in any matters,” the group said in a statement today.

“In the transition, all matters should be referred to the executive director, Yap Swee Seng as the caretaker.”

The group said it will also hold an election on November 10 to select a new chairman and steering committee.

It then thanked Shahrul for his past service to the group.

Shahrul assumed the post of acting Bersih 2.0 chairman after the previous holder, Maria Chin Abdullah, resigned to stand in the 14th general election.

She was successfully elected as the federal lawmaker for Petaling Jaya on a PKR ticket, but remains unaffiliated.