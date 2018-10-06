Take pro-active approaches to curb the spread of rabies in Sarawak, DAP rep says

Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen said the state government should take a more pro-active approach to curb the spread of rabies in Sarawak. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, Oct 6 — The state government should take a more pro-active approach to curb the spread of rabies in Sarawak, Bandar Kuching Member of Parliament Dr Kelvin Yii said today.

He said one of the approaches is to have door-to-door vaccination of dogs in order to achieve the target of 70 per cent of the estimated 300,000 canine population.

“As helpful and needed are the weekly mass vaccination exercises at targeted locations, but that is fully dependent on the pet owners to bring their pets,” he said, adding that this does not cover strays.

Yii said among reasons for not bringing their pets for vaccination at the designated areas include those who could be working on those days or do not have transportation.

“Through door-to-door (vaccination), while I understand the energy and workforce needed for this, but this gives a better coverage and a better estimated number of the dogs and pets in a certain area,” he said.

He said pets which have been vaccinated can be registered on the spot or if needed, to be spayed or neutered.

Yii also repeated his call to Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah not to delay anymore the tabling of a Bill that will seek to implant microchips on dogs.

He hoped that the Bill can be tabled in the November sitting of the Sarawak State Assembly so dog ownership can be monitored through microchip implants.

“This is to properly identify the pet owners so that we can keep them accountable and responsible for the care of their dogs and animals in an attempt to address the issue of dog dumping contributing to the increase of stray dogs,” he said.

Yii said this is important because no matter the decision made by the state government to control the population of strays, the issue will repeat itself if irresponsible owners continue to dump their dogs.

He said the current measures undertaken by the state disaster management committee have failed to curb the spread of the rabies in Sarawak.

“This clearly shows the lack of urgency shown by the state government to properly deal with the outbreak which was first detected in July 2017,” he said.

He said with only five villages that were declared as rabies-infected areas and only contained in Serian, the outbreak has spread to many different places and currently it stands at 41 rabies affected areas across the state comprising Kuching, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Sarikei, Sibu, Kapit and Miri.

Since the outbreak, 12 people have died after they were bitten by rabid dogs.