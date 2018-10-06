How does Dr M keep his wits about him? Ousting successors

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is seen during the International Day of Older Persons event in Kuala Lumpur October 6, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad revealed the secret to his remarkable mental acumen at the age of 93, saying he kept this honed by planning how to remove successors who became unpopular.

While he stepped down as prime minister in 2003, Dr Mahathir never removed himself from local politics and spent later years removing both hand-picked successors.

He dedicated years to hounding Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi out of office, eventually forcing the latter to make way for Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“Then when my second successor took over, people also came to me to complain as they are not happy with him.

“I tried to advise him (Najib), but it did not work. People complain to me to do something and so I did,” he said at a conference in conjunction with the International Day of Older Persons at Suria KLCC here today.

Dr Mahathir had waged a bitter campaign against Najib since 2014, before eventually forging an unlikely partnership with Pakatan Harapan and leading the coalition to victory in the 14th general election.

He was sworn in as the seventh prime minister, effectively becoming the world’s oldest elected leader.