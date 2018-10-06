Minister: Toll plan soon

Works Minister Baru Bian said highway tolls in Peninsular Malaysia will not be abolished until the country’s financial position is healthy October 6, 2018. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Oct 6 — The federal government will decide in two to three months’ time on alternatives to highway tolls in Peninsular Malaysia, Works Minister Baru Bian said today.

He said the decision will be made after discussing with the various stakeholders, including highway concession holders.

“One of the alternatives is for the concession holders to give rebate to the road users,” he told reporters after attending a dialogue with the Sarawak Bumiputra Contractors Association here.

He said giving rebate to the road users is nothing new as the concession holders have been doing it during festive occasions like Hari Raya, Christmas and Chinese New Year.

He said the government wants something that is more permanent to reduce the financial burden of the road users as pledged by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) in its election manifesto.

Baru said another alternative is to ask the concession holders not to increase the toll rates any more or until the tolls are totally abolished when the country’s financial position has improved.

He also clarified that the government will not abolish the tolls within two to three months as reported by an online news portal.

Baru said he has already made it clear in the last Dewan Rakyat sitting that the tolls would only be abolished once the country’s position is healthy.