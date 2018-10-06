Drainage Dept install fence, more signs at the disused mining pool in Puchong

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 6 — The Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) will install a fence and erect more warning signs to prevent the public from entering the disused mining pool in Taman Putra Perdana, Puchong which claimed seven lives last Wednesday.

In a statement today, the department said that they took the safety aspect of the flood retention pond very seriously as it was not meant as an area for the public to conduct any water recreational activities.

“Accordingly, the proposal to instal a fence at the entrance to the bridge over the weir structure of the pool outlet will be implemented immediately by the Selangor DID to stop the public from entering the area, besides erecting more signs,” the statement said.

Last Wednesday, Muhammad Ilham Fahmy Mohammad Azzam, 17, drowned after falling into the mining pool while fishing with his two friends.

Six divers of the Fire and Rescue Department’s Water Rescue Unit (PPDA) were also killed while carrying out the search and rescue operation to locate the teenager.

According to the DID, the tragedy took place at the flood retention pond, Lot 336 in Sepang district, a former mining site and used as a reservoir to hold excess water runoff from the development of Cyberjaya and its surrounding areas.

“The retention pond was gazetted under Section 48 LUAS Enactment 1999 as a protection zone for alternative water source on April 27, 2017,” it said.

It added, based on a study, the pond’s water ‘live storage’ is about 1.5 million cubic meters while its estimated water intake is 15 million litres per day. — Bernama