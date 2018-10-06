PM backs minister’s bid to end moral policing

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad expressed support for a minister’s call to end moral policing in favour of a policy for ‘compassionate Islam’, saying the religion was not about punishment. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad expressed support for a minister’s call to end moral policing in favour of a policy for “compassionate Islam”, saying the religion was not about punishment.

Commenting on remarks by Minister in the Prime Minister Department (Islamic affairs) Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa, the prime minister said the religion of peace should not be overly focused on what people do in the privacy of their own homes.

“Islam does not ask us to find fault in people to the extent that you breach into other people’s home. That is not Islam,’’ he said at a press conference after an event for International Day for Older Persons at Suria KLCC here today.

The prime minister also reiterated his rejection of harsher punishments for Islamic criminal offences sought by political rivals such as PAS.

“Islam is not about chopping off heads or hands. There are milder ways to punish people, but these people want to harass people, want to cut people hands and heads. That is not Islamic.

“(Any) religion takes great care of our rights as human beings. It is not easy to take a life. Cutting people heads off is killing and Islam does not agree with killing because if you kill, you incur a sin,’’ he said.

In an interview published by The Star today, Mujahid pledged that the Pakatan Harapan government will shun enforcement seen as moral policing for areas under its jurisdiction and will instead pursue a policy of “compassionate Islam”.

He said the government has no intention to interfere in Malaysians’ private lives and will focus instead on matters that affect security.

The minister said he has advised all agencies under his purview to avoid enforcement on matters that occur in the privacy of Malaysians’ homes.

These include the controversial khalwat or close proximity enforcement, which he said was open to abuse and exploitation.

Mujahid said the government is pursuing the ideology of “rahmatan lil alamin” or compassionate Islam, which he described as progressive and respectful of others’ beliefs and freedoms.