Use it or lose it, Dr M tells seniors

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — The country’s seniors should strive to remain active in order to preserve their health, said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Prime minister again at the ripe age of 93, Dr Mahathir credited this to his continuing to stay physically active and mentally engaged.

“Many people chose to do nothing when they retire. But what you don’t use will begin to diminish and rot.

“If you are lucky and you don’t get any diseases like cancer, you get a chance to live to a ripe old age, but you hasten the process if you don’t use the body,” he said.

He was addressing the attendees at a conference in conjunction with International Day for Older Persons at Suria KLCC here today.

He explained that physical activity usually meant exercise, but said this need not be the only method.

“For me, what I can do is work. It is not that I like it, but people force me to do it,” he said mirthfully.

During his working visit to London last week, Dr Mahathir joked that the new retirement age in Malaysia was now 95, in reference to his plan to step down as PM in two years’ time.

The world’s oldest elected leader, Dr Mahathir regularly fields questions about how he stays alert, healthy and involved in political developments at his advanced age.