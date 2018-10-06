Claims PD not developing baseless, says Isa Samad

Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad speaks to reporters during a walkabout at the Batu 4 Wet Market in Port Dickson October 3, 2018. — Picture by Mierz Zulyana

PORT DICKSON, Oct 6 — Independent candidate at the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election (PRK), Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad, dismissed allegations by some quarters claiming Port Dickson had not progressed.

The former Negeri Sembilan menteri besar said the allegations were baseless and thought the party campaigning using the issue as having ‘vision problems’.

“Many developments have been enjoyed by this tourism town under the previous government. They have vision problems and need to use glasses. Many developments are being enjoyed including the construction of the Seremban-Port Dickson highway and the provision of complete infrastructure for the convenience of the people.

“We will only need to further improve the development and progress in the district,” he told reporters after attending a circumcision ceremony at Kampung Pachitan, here, today.

Mohd Isa, who was also the former chairman of the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda), said he was planning to propose the expansion of the Sepang-Lukut road to four lanes if he received a mandate from the people on Oct 13.

He said it was part of the move to attract more tourists to the area.

Today is the eighth day of the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election campaign since it began on Sept 29.

The Port Dickson’s parliamentary seat’s PRK saw a seven-cornered fight involving Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) chief Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, PAS candidate Lt Kol (B) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar and five independent candidates including Anwar’s personal assistant former Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan.

The Port Dickson parliamentary seat was vacated by incumbent Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, 68, on Sept 12, to allow Anwar, who recently won the PKR president’s post unopposed, to contest and return to the Dewan Rakyat.

In the 14th General Election, May 9, Danyal Balagopal, 68, won the seat with a comfortable majority of 17,710 votes defeating Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk V.S.Mogan and Mahfuz Roslan from PAS.

The Port Dickson parliament has 75,770 registered voters comprising 43 per cent Malay, Chinese (33 per cent), Indians (22 per cent) and other races (two per cent).

The Election Commission (EC) had set Oct 13 as a day of polling and next Tuesday as the day of voting. — Bernama