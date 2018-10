File photo of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addressing members of his AK Party in parliament in Ankara, Turkey, October 2, 2018. — Reuters pic

ANKARA, Oct 6 — Turkey will impose fines on “opportunists” who use volatility in the foreign exchange rate to raise prices, President Tayyip Erdogan said today.

“We will not abandon our people to the mercy of opportunists,” Erdogan told members of his ruling AK Party at a retreat on the outskirts of Ankara.

Erdogan urged Turks on Tuesday to report stores that had imposed unusual price hikes during the currency crisis, and said authorities would raid those businesses if necessary. — Reuters