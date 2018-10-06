SEAC proposes ‘Buy Perak First Policy’

Nga Kor Ming said the SEAC will propose to the state government on the need to launch the ‘Buy Perak First Policy’ by giving priority to businesses, manufacturers and contractors from the state for contract awards. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 6 — The Perak Economic Advisory Council (SEAC) will propose to the state government on the need to launch the “Buy Perak First Policy” by giving priority to businesses, manufacturers and contractors from the state for contract awards.

SEAC Member Nga Kor Ming said the policy was unanimously agreed upon by SEAC members at a meeting chaired by its Chairman, Datuk Seri Anuar Zaini on Tuesday.

Nga said one of the conditions for such contracts was that businessmen, manufacturers and contractors from Perak should not quote prices above five per cent of that proposed by contractors from other states.

He said if the policy were to be implemented, the state economy could benefit from at least RM500 million.

“We encourage competition and an open tender practice but as a state government, we have to give priority to companies from Perak as they are paying taxes to the state, so we have to look after their welfare,” he said after launching a community centre for Canning Assemblyman and Ipoh Timur Member of Parliament here today.

In another development, Nga said the Federal Government had approved an additional allocation of RM50 million to complete the construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) pipeline costing RM180 million.

He said the installation of the LNG pipeline from the Batu Gajah Industrial Area to the Kinta Valley, which is expected to be completed next year, would help draw foreign investors to Perak.

“LNG can save fuel costs by at least 50 per cent and this will increase the competitiveness of the industrial sector in Perak,” he said. — Bernama