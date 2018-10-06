Opera singer Montserrat Caballe dies in Barcelona, aged 85

Spanish opera singer Monserrat Caballe (left) talks with Italian actress Sofia Loren during the TV show ‘Wetten dass’ July 17 1999. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Oct 6 — Opera singer Montserrat Caballe, who duetted with Freddie Mercury on the hit song “Barcelona”, died aged 85 early today, hospital officials said.Caballe died in Sant Pau hospital in the city of Barcelona, staff there said, without giving any further details.

She had been suffering from ill health for a number of years, news agency EFE reported.

The soprano released the song “Barcelona” with the Queen frontman in 1987 — and it was used again during the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, a year after Mercury's death. — Reuters