Minister: Exiting foreign workers may only be rehired after six months

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran speaks during a press conference in Ipoh October 6, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Oct 6 ― Employers looking to avoid paying the levy to extend skilled foreign workers must wait up to six months to rehire those they send home, said Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran.

“There will be a 'cooling period' and employers need to wait for three to six months if they wanted to hire the same workers,” he told reporters at the Job Fair at Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) 5.0 here.

“Some employers wanted their workers to extend their stay beyond 10 years. They came to us and ask for the extension and we can approve that, but they need to pay the RM10,000 levy, that's the procedure.

“But, now they want to send back the workers. We have no problem in that they can send back and apply again by paying RM1,800, but they have to wait,” he said.

Kulasegaran also said former foreign workers who apply again to work in Malaysia are entitled to work for another 10 years, and not the three years allowable in the extension.

For fresh applications, Kulasegaran said it will take about one month to process.

“This is because they have to go through a few mechanism such as obtaining medical report and police clearance,” he said.

Last week, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said that employers need to pay the entire amount of levy if they want their workers to extend their stay.

Kulasegaran said the move was taken by the government in order for the employers to hire local workers instead of foreign workers.