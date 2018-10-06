Despite crowded field, PD now two-horse race between Anwar and Isa

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a ceramah in Taman Desa Si Rusa in Port Dickson on October 3, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PORT DICKSON, Oct 6 — The battle for Port Dickson is now down to just two hopefuls: prime minister-in-waiting Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and former Umno warlord Tan Sri Isa Samad.

From the party flags installed, it would appear that the contenders are Anwar and PAS’s Lt Col (Rtd) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar. The former’s are in the hundreds while the Islamists have put up a handful.

Isa, an independent, has none up.

Despite this, Anwar and Isa are the only game in town.

Ahead of polling on October 13, Anwar is playing up issues of national interest while local boy Isa is trying to strike a chord with topics near and dear to residents’ hearts.

This presents voters with a choice of choosing Anwar who is promising a better future or Isa, whose platform is that of a loyal leader who sticks by his supporters through thick and thin.

Anwar has managed to cultivate the image of the clear favourite, but Isa is relentless in his bid to frustrate the former’s bid to return to active politics.

The stakes for both men could not be more different, but are no less important to either. For Anwar, it is Step One to eventually becoming the prime minister. For Isa, it is continued relevance in an altered political landscape.

Across the first week of campaigning, Anwar has peddled the dreams of what is possible for Port Dickson if it becomes the constituency of the next prime minister.

As befitting his ambitions, he talks largely about matters affecting the entire country.

On the other hand, Isa is going the traditional route, pounding the pavement and knocking on doors to give his campaign the personal touch, speaking to voters in the local Malay dialect that reinforces his connection to them as a former state mentri besar for over two decades.

While slow-going and tedious, Isa’s method resonates with voters. But it remains to be seen if the tried-and-tested route that worked so well for Umno before can work for him now, when he is without — officially, at least — the party’s election machinery.

Anwar’s campaign in naturally better organised, with the entire might of his PKR and some of Pakatan Harapan lined up behind him.

While Umno is officially staying out of the poll, around half of its 52 branches in the state are believed to be quietly supporting Isa’s bid.

Their efforts have been low-key, but there is concern in the opposite camp about the implications of the seeming silence.

Anwar will receive a major boost on Monday, however, when PH chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad descends unusually to take part in his campaign for this minor poll.

The move breaks with tradition as the prime minister customarily does not get involved with by-elections, but the rarity was required to dispel continued rumours of a widening rift between Dr Mahathir and Anwar.

Aside from Anwar and Isa, the only other possible contender is PAS’s Nazari, but from the past week’s efforts, he appears to be a non-starter.

The other four contestants — Anwar’s former aide Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan, social media personality Stevie Chan Keng Leong, Lau Seck Yan and Kan Chee Yuen — have not gained traction with the electorate that is 57 per cent non-Malay and 43 per cent Malay.

As crowded as the contest appeared to initially be, in reality, it is now down to just Anwar and Isa on October 13.