Govt is committed to providing jobs to the people, says deputy minister

ALOR SETAR, Oct 6 ― The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government remains committed to their promise to provide as much jobs as possible to job seekers as manifested in its 14th general elections (GE-14) manifesto.

Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar said that the government would look for the best way how the promises could be fulfilled in line with government's capability.

"The PH government always endeavour to give the best to the people in the context of filling up the need for jobs.

"It is based on the government's ability from time to time and in the next five years we will work on the matter (providing jobs)," he told reporters after opening the 2018 UTC [email protected] Job Fair Programme here today.

In the past general election, PH has promised in their manifesto to give as much jobs of quality as possible to the people.

Commenting further, Mahfuz, who is also Party Amanah Negara vice president, said the government expected the people to not rely solely on working in the public sector, which was currently limited.

"Job seekers are growing and some of them can find jobs in the private sector, they need to make a move to choose the private sector or become entrepreneurs," he said.

He said that, because of this, the government stressed on skills education for young people to become successful entrepreneurs after they completed their studies.

Meanwhile, about 20,000 job vacancies were expected to be filled across the country through the programme. ― Bernama