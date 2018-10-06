Minister repeats warning to Bumi firms who sub out jobs won

Works Minister Baru Bian speaking to reporters after holding dialogue session with Sarawak Bumiputera Contractors Association, October 6, 2018. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Oct 6 — The Works Ministry will form a unit to monitor for Bumiputera contractors who “sell” on contracts awarded by the government, said Baru Bian.

The minister said Sarawak was largely free of the “Ali Baba” culture that has infested the peninsula, but must still guard against this.

“In a move to stop the practice, successful Bumiputera contractors will be asked to take their pledge not to sell their contracts to the Chinese contractors,” he told reporters after having a dialogue session with Sarawak Bumiputra Contractors Association here.

“Those who are found to have sold their contracts will be blacklisted and they will never be allowed to tender for government contracts anymore,” he said.

Baru said he will meet his ministry’s official and the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) before forming the unit.

On September 1, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad warned that any Bumiputera firms caught subcontracting out their work will lose their government contracts.